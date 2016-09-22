Fed keeps rates steady, signals one hike

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday but strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year as the labor market improved further.



The Fed has held its target rate for overnight lending between banks in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent since December, when it raised borrowing costs for the first time in nearly a decade.



Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren Wednesday dissented on the policy statement, saying they favored raising rates this week.



The Fed also projected a less aggressive rise in interest rates next year and in 2018, and cut its longer-run interest rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.



Only 6 percent of those surveyed expected the Fed to raise rates, with the majority believing it would wait until December.

