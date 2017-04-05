Swiss watchdog: Number of money laundering probes spiked in 2016

Switzerland's financial markets watchdog says it investigated 22 breaches of money laundering requirements last year, from nine in 2015, as the Alpine country seeks to combat the growing risk of corruption linked to assets from around the world.



At year-end, FINMA had classified 21 unspecified banks as "high risk" – meaning their activities are under enhanced surveillance.



FINMA has close three cases linked to banks with ties to 1MDB, involving Falcon Bank, Coutts and BSI, and is investigating four others. The only one of those four to be identified is linked to UBS, after Singaporean authorities announced their own probe of the Swiss banking heavyweight in October, authority spokesman Vinzenz Mathys said.

...