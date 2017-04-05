U.S. business seeks action at Xi-Trump summit

Although worried about the prospect of a trade war, American businesses operating in China nonetheless want President Donald Trump to wring some concessions on market access from China's leader Xi Jingping when the two meet this week.



Trump has said he wants U.S. companies to stop investing in China and instead create jobs at home.



Critics within U.S. industry have accused China of unfair government subsidies to its companies, and of flooding the U.S. market with cheap products from steel to solar panels, while restricting foreign investment over vast swaths of the world's second-biggest economy.



Some of the largest U.S. companies have contributed to the billions of dollars of foreign direct investment that have poured into China over the past two decades, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.

...