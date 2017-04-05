U.S. trade deficit falls as exports hit two-year high

The U.S. trade deficit fell more than expected in February as exports increased to a two-year high and slowing domestic demand weighed on imports.



The Commerce Department said Tuesday the trade deficit declined 9.6 percent to $43.6 billion.



In February, exports of goods and services increased 0.2 percent to $192.9 billion, the highest level since December 2014 .



There was an 8.0 percent jump in exports to the European Union, with goods shipped to Germany surging 8.6 percent. Exports to the United Kingdom soared 17.3 percent and Japan also bought more goods from the United States. However, exports to China fell 2.7 percent and Mexico saw a 7.1 percent drop in goods shipped from the United States.



Still, food imports hit a record high in February and imports of capital goods were the highest in nearly two years. Imports of goods from China tumbled a record $8.6 billion to $32.8 billion in February, a 20.8 percent drop from January.

...