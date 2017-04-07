China and Norway resume free trade negotiations after diplomatic freeze

China and Norway signed a pact on Friday to resume free trade negotiations, marking the end of a six-year diplomatic freeze, a move China called internationally significant, against the backdrop of a rise in protectionist sentiment worldwide.



The memorandum of understanding was one of six pacts covering cooperation on economic development, technology, health, science and sport during Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg's visit to China, the first since the countries resumed diplomatic relations in December.



It was important to find "common areas of interest" as relations normalise, Solberg added.

...