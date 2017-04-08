U.S. investors head to safe havens

U.S. stocks were little changed in choppy trading Friday after a U.S. missile strike on Syria sent investors scurrying to safe havens, while weak jobs data weighed on financial stocks.



The S&P 500 financial index was down 0.56 percent, the biggest decliner among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.



At 12:23 p.m. New York time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10.89 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,673.84, the S&P 500 was up 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,358.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.84 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,880.79 .



The news of the attack sent global stocks lower, with the S&P 500 futures index falling as much as 0.5 percent.

...