Another euro peg feels the heat as currency regimes fall

In Denmark, the country's biggest bank says Thursday's decision to abandon the cap on the Czech koruna is putting more pressure on the Danish krone, which is pegged to the euro in a tight band.



The krone rose again Friday, reaching its strongest against the euro since March 20, closing-price data showed.



r The central bank's declaration it's willing to print an unlimited amount of kroner to flood the market and drive speculators away.



r Denmark's currency regime is a bilateral peg agreed with the ECB.



r A huge pension industry that dwarfs GDP, creating demand for krone assets in order to cover its krone-denominated liabilities.

