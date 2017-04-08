On trial for bribery, Samsung boss lets lawyers do the talking

Jay Y. Lee, the 48-year-old boss of Samsung Group, is on trial on charges including bribery and embezzlement in a scandal that led to the ouster of President Park Geun-hye.



Lee had merely relayed the comments from one-on-one meetings with Park to his top lieutenant, Choi Gee-sung, he added.



The special prosecution says Lee actively curried Park's favor to cement his control of the family business empire.



Lee sought Park's help in maximizing his control of the Samsung companies at the lowest possible cost, he added.

...