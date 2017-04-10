Finance chief upbeat after Brexit trigger

The outlook for London's financial sector has improved since Brexit was triggered, the man charged with its policy insists, even as banks remain set to move some jobs abroad. Mark Boleat, who spoke Thursday to AFP after British Prime Minister Theresa May activated the process for Britain's EU exit, nevertheless urged speedy trade talks to minimize disruption.



HSBC has stated it would likely shift 1,000 jobs to Paris, where the banking titan already has a significant operation.



U.S. player Goldman Sachs will meanwhile move 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt.



Boleat sought, however, to calm jitters over banks shifting jobs to other major European hubs.



Boleat also argued that the future location of euro clearing – the processing of euro currency transactions – should remain in London.



France has been particularly vocal that other EU hubs should be ready to take over from London.

...