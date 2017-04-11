What do you do with half a million VWs?

Volkswagen AG is making progress settling U.S. legal claims from its emission-cheating scandal, but one challenge looms unresolved: What to do with the hundreds of thousands of diesel cars it is being forced to buy back? The German automaker agreed last year to buy back about 500,000 diesels that it rigged to pass U.S. emissions tests if it can't figure out a way to fix them.



Except for a handful of 2015 models, VW dealers can't sell the cars until – and unless – the company comes up with repairs to satisfy regulators. The costs for buying back or scrapping tainted diesel cars are part of the 22.6 billion euros ($23.9 billion) VW earmarked for expenses related to the scandal so far.



Six VW executives have been indicted and the company has set aside more than $10 billion to buy back vehicles in the U.S.



About 15,000 VW owners are showing up at dealerships each week now to sell their Jettas, Golfs, Passats, Beetles and Audi A3s to the carmaker in exchange for payments of as much as $40,000 .

...