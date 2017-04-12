Yellen says economy close to achieving Federal Reserves’ goals

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said Monday that the central bank is close to achieving its goals on employment and inflation.



While satisfied with how the economy is performing, Yellen voiced concerns about moves in Congress to limit the Fed's independence.



Yellen told an audience at the University of Michigan that unemployment is now below the point the Fed views as full employment, dipping to 4.5 percent in March.



The minutes of the Fed's March discussion showed that officials discussed beginning to reduce the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet by the end of this year – sooner than many investors had been expecting.

...