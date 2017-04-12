France’s gig economy sparks hope, concerns

France now has 1.1 million registered self-contracting workers, although only 643,800 were active as of the middle of last year.



However, one in four jobs created in the first half of 2016 in the Paris region was due alone to cab services operated by Uber and its rivals, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group commissioned by the U.S. company. The figure for what is known as the VTC sector – "transport vehicle with driver" – was lower elsewhere as Uber is less active in provincial cities, but still significant at 15 percent of new net jobs in the whole of France.



Last year, there were just 5.6 VTC and traditional taxi drivers per 1,000 residents of greater Paris, compared with 12 in London and 17 in New York, making it hard to find a cab at times.



Decosse declined to give precise figures, and with the gig economy new to France – Uber launched in Paris in 2012 and Deliveroo in 2015 – official data on the sector is scarce.



Inflation for taxi rides has fallen from nearly 4 percent three years ago to 0.2 percent, compared with overall inflation of 1.6 percent in January.



The Boston Consulting study said Uber drivers worked 52 hours a week on average – much more than the statutory 35 hours for employees – for 1,400 euros ($1,500) a month.

