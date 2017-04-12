Greece completes sale of 14 airports

Greece said it has finalized the sale of 14 regional airports to Germany's Fraport agreed in 2015 within the framework of a huge international bailout to prevent the country from crashing out of the eurozone.



In what had been the first major privatization drive for the government under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, a deal was reached at the end of 2015 to sell 14 regional airports – including Thessaloniki, and those of island tourist hotspots Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu – to a consortium comprising Fraport and Slentel Ltd for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

...