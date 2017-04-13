We’re now the friendly skies, Emirates tells United

Middle Eastern carriers seized on the social media storm surrounding the forced removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight to hit back at one of the arch-critics of their breakneck expansion.



Royal Jordanian Airlines joined in with a pun on the man being dragged from the plane, while Turkish Airlines pointed out that it last week added an extra passenger to one of its flights after a baby was born on board.



United Continental Holdings Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines Grouphave accused Emirates, Etihad Airways PJSC and Qatar Airways of competing unfairly in global markets with the help of more than $40 billion in illegal government subsidies, something the Gulf carriers deny.

...