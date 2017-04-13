Trump message to bankers: Wall Street reform rules may be scrapped

President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives Tuesday that his administration was revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank and might eliminate the rules and replace them with "something else". At the beginning of his administration, Trump ordered reviews of the major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, and last week he said officials were planning a "major haircut" for them.



House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling Tuesday announced that he was planning to introduce a new draft by month's end of sweeping legislation known as the "Financial CHOICE Act" that would give Dodd-Frank a major overhaul.

