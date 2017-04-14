Self-driving ‘arms race’ jumbling industry

Separately, Silicon Valley chipmaker Intel Corp. acquired automotive vision technology leader Mobileye NV, and has a deal to help German luxury car maker BMW AG develop autonomous vehicles around Intel and Mobileye systems.



Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo and auto supplier Delphi Automotive PLC are offering turnkey systems to companies such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that are choosing not to invest in their own autonomous driving systems.



BMW has said it wants to sell its self-driving systems to other manufacturers, as does Delphi, which is developing a system of its own.



Nvidia itself wants to be a provider of powerful computer chips and "deep learning" software for self-driving cars to a broad array of customers, including rivals such as Mercedes and Tesla Inc., competing megasuppliers such as Bosch and ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Chinese tech companies Baidu Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

...