Dollar rebounds, Treasury yields off lows after Trump comments

The U.S. dollar rebounded Thursday after sliding a day earlier following remarks by President Donald Trump on the currency and interest rates, while a consumer sentiment survey helped lift U.S. Treasury yields off five-month lows.



Treasury yields fell after Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low.



The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six trade-weighted peers, was up 0.4 percent, after a 0.6 percent decline Wednesday marked its biggest one-day fall in three weeks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.12 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,600.98, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,347.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.86 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,854.02 .

