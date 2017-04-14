Samsung puts Note 7 behind it as S8 preorders surpass S7s

Analysts said strong S8 sales are likely to help Samsung to its best-ever quarterly profit in April-June, along with a booming memory chip market that is widely expected to deliver record revenue this year for the industry as a whole.



Samsung has been working to restore investor trust as well as its reputation since the Note 7's withdrawal in October within two months of being on the market, losing out on $5.4 billion in profit.



Senior executives told foreign media on the sidelines of the briefing that it will take time for Samsung's brand image to recover.



Executives said that this was deliberate in the belief that Samsung has done enough to convince consumers the Note 7's problems will not be repeated.

