Geopolitical fears push Tokyo's Nikkei to lowest 2017 close

Tokyo's benchmark index Friday fell to its lowest close this year as geopolitical fears spiked after the US dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.



The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.49 percent, or 91.21 points, to end the session at 18,335.63, marking a weekly loss of 1.76 percent.



The broader Topix index of all first-section issues meanwhile fell 0.63 percent, or 9.24 points, to 1,459.07 .



In other Asian markets, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.91 percent, or 29.89 points, to 3,246.07 .



The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.39 percent, or 28.02 points, to 1,986.65 .



South Korea's Kospi ended the day 0.64 percent, or 13.73 points, lower at 2,134.88 .

...