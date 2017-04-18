Retailers try to grapple with polarizing Ivanka Trump brand

Retailers are finding themselves walking a fine line when dealing with the politically charged Ivanka Trump brand, which is stamped on everything from pants to shoes to handbags.



After Ivanka Trump's branded diaper bags and other baby products disappeared from Bed Bath & Beyond's Buy Buy Baby's website late March, a customer representative inaccurately told a shopper the chain was no longer carrying the items.



When the retailer revealed it was still carrying the brand, some Trump opponents took to social media to complain.



Similar scenarios have been playing out as retailers try to navigate the political minefield of Ivanka Trump merchandise.



A spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand said it doesn't have control over how its products are merchandised and noted the rotation of products offered online and at the stores is a traditional course of business.



The collection is expected to be stocked by over 1,000 stores in the U.S. alone this year, up from around 800 last year, according to the brand.



