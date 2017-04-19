London stocks plunge as May calls election

London stocks plunged Tuesday, dragging Europe lower after Britain called a snap general election, fueling political uncertainty ahead of Brexit but also a tight presidential race in France.



At the close, the London FTSE 100 index of leading shares had slumped 2.5 percent as miners and banks suffered while the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.6 percent and Germany's DAX lost 0.9 percent, despite a 28 percent rise in first-quarter profits at car giant Volkswagen.



In a surprise announcement, British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier called for an early general election on June 8 as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the EU by 2019 .



Sterling, which has lost some 10 percent of its value since last year's surprise referendum vote to leave the EU, added 1.6 percent to hit a 10-week high to the dollar of 1.2762 by the time London closed.

