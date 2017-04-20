Reflation trades of 2016 quickly deflating

Stocks, bond yields and the dollar are all falling, yield curves are flattening and sterling is marching higher.



This week, Goldman Sachs ditched its long-standing bullish call on the U.S. dollar, and Deutsche Bank did likewise with their gloomy sterling outlook.



Following the developed world's two most seismic events last year – the U.S. presidential election and Britain's vote to leave the European Union – investors around the world had positioned for a broad-based reflation trade.



Estimates of first-quarter U.S. growth have been slashed in recent weeks, with the Atlanta Fed's closely watched GDPNow model pointing to just 0.5 percent compared with around 2.5 percent less than two months ago.



More than 40 percent of the fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch do not expect U.S. tax reforms to be passed before 2018 .



The difference between 10-year and two-year U.S. yields touched 100 basis points Tuesday, the lowest since November and a far cry from 135 bps in December.

...