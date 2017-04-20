Galaxy S8: More screen and elegance, but a hefty price tag

That's how much extra you'll shell out for the S8, which starts shipping Friday for about $750 – $100 more than the iPhone 7 and last year's Galaxy S7 when it launched.



True, the S8 phones come with several refinements that, totaled up, are indeed worth more than $100 . But it's hard to recommend an all-frills phone when many cheaper phones do just fine.



Samsung minimized the phone frame and got rid of a physical home button to free up space for an "infinity display," a screen that seems to flow right into the phone's curved left and right sides.



The 5.8-inch S8 and the 6.2-inch S8 Plus both have nearly 15 percent more display space than last year's comparable models.



UNLOCKING THE PHONES Like the doomed Note 7, the S8 has an iris scanner to let you unlock the phone by looking at it – at least in theory.



The fingerprint scanner was faster and more convenient for unlocking the phone.



The phone also comes with 64 gigabytes of storage, which frequently jacks up the price of other phones by $100 .

