Greece beats surplus target; IMF not satisfied

Greece achieved a 2016 primary surplus almost seven times higher than its bailout target, but the International Monetary Fund is skeptical the country can sustain that performance.



In spite of its better-than-expected primary surplus last year, the IMF is not convinced Greece will be able to maintain that level of performance for 2018 and beyond.



The IMF sees Greece posting a primary surplus in 2018 of 2 percent. With little faith in Greece's ability to consistently deliver a high level of primary surplus, the IMF is insisting that the government implement more austerity measures to achieve and maintain a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP from 2019 and beyond.



The parties concerned are still discussing how long Greece needs to maintain the 3.5 percent surplus.

