Samsung's Galaxy S8 hits stores, aims to move on from recall crisis

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 went on sale over the counter in South Korea Friday as the world's biggest smartphone maker seeks to move on from a disastrous handset recall and corruption scandal that has hammered its once-stellar reputation.



Shares in Samsung Electronics jumped more than 2.5 percent Friday, adding around $7 billion to its market capitalization.



Samsung could break the record 48.5 million unit sales it achieved with its S7 series, he added.



When Samsung unveiled Galaxy S8 and S8+ in New York last month, it said the new handsets would mark a "new era of smartphone design".

...