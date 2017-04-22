European shares fall as French stocks under election pressure

French blue-chip stocks underperformed other European benchmark indexes Friday as investors retreated from risky bets ahead of a too-close-to-call first round of French presidential election.



French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas extended the previous session's gains, both rising 1 percent.



Europe's earnings season kicks off in earnest next week with Credit Suisse, UBS and SAP among those reporting results.



European first quarter earnings are expected to increase 7.2 percent from the first quarter of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

...