Venezuela opposition boss asks Wall Street to cut off Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela: The leader of Venezuela's rebellious congress has a message for the world's capitalists: Think twice before signing another check to President Nicolas Maduro's government.



Amid anti-Maduro protests roiling Venezuela, leading to 20 deaths and dozens of arrests the past three weeks, the opposition is trying to rally international opinion against his socialist government.



As crude oil prices have fallen since Maduro took office in 2013, the country's foreign currency reserves have plummeted to a 15-year low of $10 billion.



Yet, as the government scrounges for financing, it managed to donate $500,000 to President Donald Trump's inauguration events, through PDVSA's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Citgo, federal election records revealed this week.



Shortly after Chavez was elected president in 1999, he founded the Justice First party alongside the two dominant opposition politicians over the past decade: two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and jailed activist Leopoldo Lopez.



Aggressive rhetoric from opposition leaders like Borges appears to have gotten under Maduro's skin.

...