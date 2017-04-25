Stocks, euro surge as Macron favored for win

Europe's stock markets and the euro surged Monday after moderate candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France's presidential election and looked set to triumph in the runoff against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen next month.



Germany's blue-chip share index, the DAX, hit an all-time high as stock markets across Europe and Asia breathed easier after pro-business French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's first-round success. The Frankfurt index of 30 leading stocks briefly touched 12,428.62 points, compared with the previous record of 12,391 reached in April 2015 .



The euro shot higher to trade above $1.09 at one point, compared with $1.0726 Friday.



The price of gold fell by nearly 1.5 percent on the day.

