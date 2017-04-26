Stocks build on France-induced surge

Stock markets mostly rose Tuesday following the previous session's record runs triggered by the first-round result of France's presidential election.



"The immediate impact of Macron's first-round success is wearing off, but the relief is still palpable among investors".



All major European stock markets were higher at the close, although their gains were nowhere near the size of Monday's Macron-fueled surge. Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.1 percent having rallied 3.4 percent Monday while the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent after closing up 4.1 percent in the week's first trading session.

...