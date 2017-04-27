Alitalia to go to ‘highest bidder,’ Italy rules out state rescue

Italy's center-left government said Wednesday that Alitalia would be sold to the "highest bidder," once again ruling out a state rescue as fears mounted that the troubled airline was plummeting toward bankruptcy.



Etihad Airways, which owns a 49 percent stake in Alitalia, and other shareholders had made staff acceptance of the plan a precondition for their participation in a 2-billion-euro recapitalization plan involving a combination of loans and new shareholder financing.



The latest draft of the restructuring plan involves eliminating 1,700 jobs from a global headcount of 12,500, along with wage cuts of up to 8 percent for some of the remaining staff.

...