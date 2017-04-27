Congress scrambles to wrap up deal averting govt shutdown

The U.S. Congress moved closer to a deal to avoid a government shutdown at the stroke of midnight Friday, as negotiators worked to clear away remaining disputes in a massive spending bill.



The Trump administration likely will seek money for the wall in legislation funding the government for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, but lawmakers are likely to balk again.



Even though Trump's fellow Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they only have 52 seats in the Senate. To amass the 60 votes needed there to pass the spending bill, Republicans will have to bring some Democratic lawmakers onto their side.

...