Turkey unexpectedly raises a key rate, citing inflation risk

Turkey's central bank unexpectedly increased the interest rate used for about 90 percent of recent funding to commercial lenders, a decision that gives it additional flexibility in case of future pressure on the lira as it highlighted continued risks from inflation.



The bank raised the late liquidity window rate by 50 basis points to 12.25 percent, while the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for no change.



Policy makers have been forcing lenders to use the previously little-used late liquidity window, which is more expensive than Turkey's three other key rates, since January – pushing borrowing costs to the highest level in almost five years to boost the lira.

...