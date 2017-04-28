U.S. business spending likely gained momentum

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business investment accelerated in the first quarter amid a recovering energy sector.



Orders for these so-called core capital goods have now increased for six consecutive months.



Shipments of core capital goods rose 0.4 percent after jumping 1.1 percent in February.



Economists had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.5 percent last month.



March's small increase in core capital goods orders suggests moderate business investment growth in the second quarter.

...