Euro falls against U.S. dollar on dovish ECB tone

The euro dipped against the U.S. dollar Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy, while the dollar jumped against the Swedish crown after the Riksbank extended its bond-buying.



The euro was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.0866, near a session low of $1.0852 .



That sent the dollar as much as 1.3 percent higher against the Swedish crown to a session peak of 8.8730 crowns per dollar.



The dollar was down 0.6 percent against the Mexican peso at 19.0560 pesos after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.

...