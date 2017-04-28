Samsung flags stronger Q2; Elliott welcomes share cancellation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Thursday flagged stronger earnings and announced a cancellation of Treasury shares after posting a solid first-quarter profit boosted by the memory chip business, sending its shares to a new high.



First-quarter operating profit for Asia's most valuable company by market capitalization was 9.9 trillion won ($8.75 billion), matching Samsung's earlier guidance.



The fund had called for Samsung to adopt a holding company structure by splitting itself in two, and to pay out a 30 trillion won a special dividend.



Samsung had no new premium product generate meaningful sales in the January-March period.

