London banks set to decide within weeks on Brexit moves

As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.



The European Central Bank said it will host a meeting of banks on May 4 at its offices in Frankfurt.



Authorities expect potentially dozens of international banking groups, currently operating their euro zone business out of London, to move some operations and staff to the 19-member euro zone.



They are likely to shift several thousand staff out of London, as banks based in Europe's biggest financial center will lose automatic "passporting" rights to sell services across the EU when Britain is no longer a member state.



James Gorman, the chief executive of one of the world's biggest banks, Morgan Stanley, recently visited Frankfurt where he met local regulators, one person familiar with the matter said.



The ECB, which takes the final decision on granting a bank licence, has said they should allow at least six months to get one.



The ECB is likely to caution banks against relying on 'shell companies', with operations effectively run by people still in London but the responsibility for handling any mishaps lying with continental authorities.

