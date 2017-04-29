Trump eyes expanded U.S. offshore oil drilling

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday that seeks to expand offshore oil and gas drilling to areas currently off limits, in his administration's latest move to expand domestic energy production.



Zinke said the order will require him to review and replace the Obama administration's most recent five-year oil and gas development plan for the outer continental shelf, which includes federal waters off all U.S. coasts.



Weeks before leaving office, Obama banned new oil and gas drilling in federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, protecting 46.5 million hectares of waters off Alaska and 3.8 million acres in the Atlantic from New England to the Chesapeake Bay.

