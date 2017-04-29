U.S. economy grows 0.7 percent in first quarter, slowest in three years

The U.S. economy expanded at the slowest pace in three years as weak auto sales and lower home-heating bills dragged down consumer spending, offsetting a pickup in investment led by housing and oil drilling.



The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg called for a 1 percent gain.



Analysts' estimates indicate just 2.2 percent to 2.3 percent annual growth through 2019, a tad above the average pace during the almost eight-year expansion.



Trade, also volatile from quarter to quarter, contributed 0.07 points after a 1.82-point drag in the previous period.



The 0.3 percent growth in household consumption, which accounts for about 70 percent of the economy, followed a 3.5 percent jump from October to December. The median forecast in the Bloomberg survey called for 0.9 percent, and purchases added 0.23 percentage points to first-quarter growth.

...