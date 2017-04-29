Italy extends tech tax fight to Amazon: reports

Italian tax authorities are chasing U.S. online retail behemoth Amazon for 130 million euros ($140 million) in tax on its Italian operations, local media reported Saturday.



Investigators estimate Amazon funnelled its fiscal returns through Luxembourg's ultra low tax regime to slash its tax bill on around 2.5 billion euros of Italian receipts.



In a statement, Amazon denied the claim, adding it had invested some 800 million euros over the past seven years in Italy, where it employs about 2,000 people, and had reduced profits there to ramp down its tax exposure.

...