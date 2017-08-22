Sterling struggles after worst week since early June

Sterling edged up against a broadly weaker dollar Monday, but lost more ground against the euro as doubts around U.K. economic growth and Brexit talks continued to weigh on the currency.



It dipped 0.2 percent to a 10-month low of 91.51 pence per euro on Monday while gaining around 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2909 .



Analysts remain extremely reticent to call the pound higher after the burst of selling in the past fortnight.



JP Morgan strategists on Friday cut their targets for sterling for the end of this year and 2018, citing a worsening outlook for economic growth.

...