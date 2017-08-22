Total to buy Maersk Oil, expand in North Sea

French oil company Total agreed Monday to buy the oil & gas division of Danish conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk for $7.45 billion, in a deal that will shore up its position in the deep waters of the North Sea.



Total said its purchase of Maersk Oil will position it as the No. 2 operator in the North Sea, which is the seventh-largest oil-and-gas producing region in the world.



As part of the deal, Maersk will get $4.95 billion worth of Total shares, which is equivalent to around 3.8 percent of Total's share capital.



That's been particularly difficult for smaller and less diversified companies, such as Maersk Oil, a development that contributed to Maersk's decision to refocus its business activities.

...