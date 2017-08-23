Norway wealth fund prepares to splurge

As many investors question a global stock-market rally that's now in its eighth year, the world's biggest wealth fund is prepared to splurge.



Norway's $970 billion wealth fund has been ordered to raise its stock holdings to 70 percent from 60 percent in an effort to boost returns and safeguard the country's oil riches for future generations.



The fund has doubled in value over the past five years and is continually adding risk to its portfolio.



Owning 1.3 percent of global stocks, the Norwegian fund largely follows indexes but is allowed some active management of its portfolio.



The fund held 65.1 percent in stocks in the quarter, 32.4 percent in bonds and 2.5 percent in properties.

