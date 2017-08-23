EU opens probe into Bayer takeover of Monsanto

The European Commission said Tuesday that it was opening an in-depth investigation into the proposed 56 billion euro ($66 billion) takeover of U.S. seed and pesticide supplier Monsanto by Germany's Bayer, citing concerns it could reduce competition in key products for farmers.



After a monthslong pursuit in which it raised its offer price several times, Bayer won over Monsanto's management in September for the deal, which would create the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds company.



The European Commission expressed concern that Bayer produces one of the few alternatives to glyphosate, an herbicide that Monsanto markets under the name Roundup, one of the most widely sold weed-killers in Europe.

...