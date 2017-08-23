Trump’s path to boosting infrastructure full of potholes

boosting infrastructure full of potholes



President Donald Trump's road to getting legislation through Congress this year to restore the nation's crumbling infrastructure appears increasingly precarious.



Even if Congress moves on to infrastructure after taxes, Democrats and many Republicans are skeptical that Trump can reach his goal of generating $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years if he relies on tax incentives for companies that invest in projects in exchange for the right to collect tolls or other fees and speeding up the environmental permitting process.



Trump has said he's hopeful Democrats will support his plan.



Trump's budget proposal submitted to Congress in May called for using $200 billion in government spending to leverage $800 billion in local and private infrastructure investment over 10 years, but didn't provide details.



Lawmakers were quoting a White House fact sheet on Trump's infrastructure vision.

