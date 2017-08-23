Wall St drops on Trump's threats of govt shutdown

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, giving back some gains from a day earlier, after President Donald Trump warned of a government shutdown to build the Mexico border wall and also threatened to scrap a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.



In opening trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 77.83 points, or 0.36 percent, at 21,822.06 and the S&P 500 was down 8.3 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,444.21 .



Lowe's 4.7 percent fall weighed the most on the S&P after the company reported a lower-than-expected profit and cut its margins forecast.



Shares of advertising firm Omnicom dropped nearly 5 percent, while Interpublic Group fell 4.3 percent after WPP cut its sales forecast for the second time in 6 months.

...