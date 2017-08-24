Fiat mulls Maserati, parts spinoffs to boost market value

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is considering options including a plan to spin off the upscale Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands as well as its components operations, according to people familiar with the discussions.



The luxury-car operations could be worth as much as 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion), while Magneti Marelli and other parts businesses are valued at up to 5 billion euros, analysts estimate.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates that Fiat Chrysler's businesses are worth about 50 billion euros on their own, double the group's current enterprise value of 24.5 billion euros.



Fiat shares rose 4.3 percent in Milan trading to record high of 11.96 euros, valuing the company at 18.5 billion euros.



Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne, 65, is preparing his final five-year business plan before he leaves the carmaker in 2019 .



Despite a 34 percent surge this year, Fiat shares are still among the cheapest in the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index, trading at 4.6 times estimated 12-month earnings compared with the industry average of 7.4 times.

...