Still meandering, stocks flip between small gains and losses

Stocks flipped between modest gains and losses Thursday, the latest meandering course for a market that's been pushed in many directions the last few weeks.



Through the morning, it vacillated between a gain of 0.3 percent and a loss of 0.3 percent.



The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,797, the Nasdaq composite fell 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,258 and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose nearly 6 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,375 .



Helping stocks has been a better-than-expected earnings reporting season, and companies in the S&P 500 have reported stronger profit for the spring quarter than analysts forecast, along with healthier revenue.



JAMMED: J.M. Smucker fell to the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after reporting weaker profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected.



YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.18 percent from 2.17 percent late Wednesday. The two-year yield inched up to 1.32 percent from 1.31 percent, and the 30-year yield climbed to 2.76 percent from 2.75 percent.

...