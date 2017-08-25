Month after sanctions, Russia risk slides to four-year low

Less than a month after the U.S. toughened its main sanctions against Russia, a measure of the country's political risk is back to its lowest level in four years.



The cost of insuring Russian debt against default for five years using credit-default swaps dropped to 145.6 basis points Thursday, a level not seen since well before the nation's annexation of Crimea in 2014 .



A court ruling ordering one of Russia's largest private holding companies to pay state-owned oil giant Rosneft PJSC damages of 136 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) barely registered, even though the case is seen as a setback for investor rights in Russia.



The currency's one-month volatility this week dropped to a three-year low and Russia's benchmark Micex stock index has rebounded 8.3 percent since entering a bear market in mid-June.

...