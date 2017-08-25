Globalization’s castaways haunt bankers

After a turbulent year of anti-globalization backlash, central bankers still argue open borders and free trade are the key to more jobs, growth and prosperity.



When Donald Trump promised to revive "middle America" by rolling back decades of globalization, Paige decided to give him a chance. The otherwise dependable Democratic voter sat out the election, contributing to the county's swing from a 57-percent majority for Barack Obama in 2012 to a 51 percent vote for Trump's economic nationalism.



A Reuters analysis of U.S. voting, jobs and demographic data shows that it was in areas like St. Lawrence – neither clearly in the orbit of the globally connected cities that drive economic growth, nor fully rural –that were key to Trump's success.



They represent about a third of the roughly 3,100 counties in the continental United States and around 12 percent of the U.S. population, according to census data.



St. Lawrence – with its smattering of dairy-farm villages, college towns and shuttered industrial sites – was also among 63 counties where votes swung by 10 percentage points or more to Trump from Obama.

...