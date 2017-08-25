As CEOs shun Trump photo ops, GOP leaders court business



Republicans aren't about to let go of their self-proclaimed title as the party of big business.



But even as Trump suggested Tuesday that executives are now speaking to him privately "instead of through a council," CEOs aren't being shy about embracing other Republicans.



Thursday, Ryan plans to speak to workers at aerospace giant Boeing Co., a previous target of Trump's ire whose CEO also had a seat on the manufacturing panel.



Boeing in particular faces a delicate dance with Trump and congressional Republicans.



At the same time, Boeing is waiting to close nearly $20 billion in commercial jet orders to Iran, which Trump has accused of not holding up its end of a nuclear accord struck under the Obama administration.



Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's CEO, didn't join his fellow CEOs in taking a public stand against the president last week.



At Intel, Ryan spoke in private with a handful of executives including Chairman Andy Bryant about tax reform, and gave public remarks to about 50 employees stressing the need to cut the corporate tax rate and eliminate loopholes.

